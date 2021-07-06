WEATHER ALERT:Storms Could Bring Torrential Rain, Strong Winds Tuesday Afternoon
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Tewksbury News

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Family members are being credited with saving a 2-year-old who fell into a Tewksbury pool and nearly drowned.

It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m.

When Tewksbury Police arrived, the child’s uncle was finishing CPR, guided over the phone by Rebecca Maccaro, a dispatcher from the Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communication Center.

The boy had fallen into the pool, and his 11-year-old sister pulled him out of the water.

Thanks to the uncle’s efforts, the 2-year-old was resuscitated.

Police said the child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to make a full recovery.

