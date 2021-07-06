Chris Hogan Traded By Cannons Of PLLChris Hogan is no longer a member of the Cannons Lacrosse Club.

Providence Bruins Need A New Head Coach After Jay Leach Joins Seattle Kraken StaffThe Providence Bruins need a new head coach. Jay Leach is leaving the Bruins organization to join Dave Hakstol's staff in Seattle.

Jayson Tatum Arrives In Las Vegas For USA Basketball Training CampJayson Tatum is getting ready to hit the court again, this time for Team USA.

Robert Kraft Attends Lavish Fourth Of July Party In The HamptonsRobert Kraft enjoyed quite the party over the Fourth of July weekend, joining Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill and many others for a lavish affair in the Hamptons.

Yam Madar Will Reportedly Play For Celtics In Las Vegas Summer LeagueThe Celtics will get a look at a potential depth piece at point guard this summer. Yam Madar will reportedly join the C's at the Las Vegas Summer League.