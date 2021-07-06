TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Family members are being credited with saving a 2-year-old who fell into a Tewksbury pool and nearly drowned.
It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m.READ MORE: Crash On I-95 South At New Hampshire Border Causes Massive Traffic Backup
When Tewksbury Police arrived, the child’s uncle was finishing CPR, guided over the phone by Rebecca Maccaro, a dispatcher from the Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communication Center.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
The boy had fallen into the pool, and his 11-year-old sister pulled him out of the water.
Thanks to the uncle’s efforts, the 2-year-old was resuscitated.MORE NEWS: Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Storms Could Bring Torrential Rain, Strong Winds Tuesday Afternoon
Police said the child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to make a full recovery.