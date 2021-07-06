SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – A Maine woman has been charged with DUI after a deadly crash on I-95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.
Police said 66-year-old Sue Sargent of Eliot, Maine was traveling northbound in a white Subaru when she sideswiped a minivan, crossed the median, and hit a Jeep Wrangler on the southbound side of the highway.
The Jeep ended up on its roof in the woods. NH State Police said 27-year-old Michael Hoffman of Colonia, New Jersey was ejected from the Jeep and suffered serious injuries. Hoffman was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Jeep and two additional passengers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Sargent also suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. She was placed under arrest for Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence.
Sargent also suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. She was placed under arrest for Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence.

State Police said although physical impairment appears to be a contributing factor, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.
Three lanes of I-95 South were closed for approximately 5 hours while the crash was investigated.