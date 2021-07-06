BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been an incredibly rainy and cool start to July, and while the temperatures are about to rebound on Tuesday, rain and storm chances increase.

July already has 4.95″ of rain. That’s more rain than all of June and one of the wettest starts to July on record for Boston. Tuesday will be the start of yet another very unsettled stretch ahead.

The Details:

After a partly to mostly sunny start and as temperatures hit 90°, a strong set of storms will develop from northwest to southeast during the afternoon and early evening.

The entire state is at risk for the thunderstorms, however the storms will lose a little strength as they approach the southern coast and the Cape.

Impacts:

The biggest threat will be strong, straight-line winds in any of the storms that develop. Torrential rain in some of these cells may add up to 1-2″ in a short time span, and that in turn may lead to ponding on roadways. Finally, while unlikely, there is a small, non-zero threat for an isolated tornado, though better odds in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Timing:

Mid-afternoon into early evening (2p-7p).

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of southern New England under a ‘slight’ risk for severe weather.

There is also a threat for storms on Wednesday, along with possible impacts from the remnants of Elsa on Friday. It’s sure to be a busy weather week, so stay tuned to WBZ for the latest forecast.