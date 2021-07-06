WAKEFIELD (CBS) – The suspects in a standoff with Massachusetts State police that shut down Interstate 95 for hours on Saturday in Wakefield are expected to be in court on Tuesday. The men claim to be part of a group called “Rise of the Moors.”
The 11 heavily armed men were arrested Saturday after the standoff. The following suspects have been identified:
- 29-year-old Jahmal Tavon Sanders Latimer (also known as Jahmal Talib Abdullay Bey) of Providence, R.I.
- 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Bronx, N.Y.
- 23-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez (also known as Will Musa) of Bronx, N.Y.
- 27-year-old Alban El Curraugh of Bronx, N.Y.
- 29-year-old Aaron Lamont Johnson (also know as Tarrif Sharif Bey) of Detroit, Michigan
- 40-year-old Quinn Cumberlander of Pawtucket, R.I.
- 34-year-old Lamar Dow of Bronx, N.Y.
- 29-year-old Conrad Pierre of Baldwin, N.Y.
One of the suspects is 17 years old and two others refused to identify themselves. Among the charges for all 11 suspects are unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Members of the group said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for "training."
The suspects are expected to appear Tuesday in Malden District Court.
The Southern Poverty Law Center said the Rise of the Moors is one of 25 anti-government group.
"They claim that there was a treaty signed between the United States and Morocco in the 1780s that gives them the right to claim this autonomy and sovereignty," said Margaret Huang, president and CEO for Southern Poverty Law Center. "They don't believe that they are citizens of the United States, they don't pay taxes, they don't seek driver's licenses"
No one was injured during the lengthy Wakefield standoff.