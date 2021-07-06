BOSTON (CBS) – A Dana Farber doctor is set to honor her sister’s memory this summer with her first ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge.

Just a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Dr. Brittany Bychkovsky’s sister, Dr. Larissa Lee died last month at the age of 44.

Now, Brittany is on a mission to carry on her sister’s life work battling cancer.

Both doctors have worked as oncologists at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Brittany says Larissa would often give her advice

“My sister was not just a sister. I would say she was also a mentor. She always believed in me,” Brittany said.

Larissa left behind a husband, two young sons and a sister who lost her best friend.

“My sister had a lot of love. She had a lot of love for the work that she did. She had a lot of love for her family,” Brittany said.

Now, Brittany is determined to keep Larissa’s memory alive. She plans to ride 25 miles in honor of her sister with a goal of raising $100,000. Brittany wants the money to go toward cancer research and setting up an educational lecture series in Larissa’s name.

With both Brittany and Larissa providing medical care at Dana-Farber, Brittany says she and her sister experienced the enormous impact of the PMC first hand. She understands the importance of every dollar raised.

“I do think there is a need for more research. To better understand why people are developing colon cancer at an age less than 45. And the fundraising that PMC does, contributes to those research efforts,” Brittany said.

Brittany added that she knows her sister will be with her when she takes that ride this August.

“When I finish the PMC, I know that my sister will be with me. She will be with me on that ride,” Brittany said.

CLICK HERE for more information or to donate to Dr. Brittany Bychkovsky’s PMC Ride.