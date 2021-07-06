BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts gas prices have continued their steady rise and now average $3 per gallon, AAA said Tuesday. That’s a penny higher than last week.
The state average is still 13 cents lower than the national average, which rose 3 cents in the past week to $3.13.
Unfortunately for drivers, a price decrease doesn't appear likely anytime soon, according to AAA.
“Higher crude oil prices and robust demand for gasoline—reinforced by record road travel during the July Fourth weekend—are pushing pump prices higher,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached, and now crude prices are poised to surge to a seven-year high.”
Gas prices in Massachusetts have risen 7 cents in the past month, and 90 cents in the last year.