MALDEN (CBS) – A woman was shot Tuesday morning at a home in Malden, leaving her with serious injuries.
It happened on Fairmont Street around 7 a.m.
Sources told WBZ-TV that the woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Neighbor Lori Barkhouse said she was woken up by the commotion, and later saw a person being taken out on a stretcher from the nearby home.
"I woke up to yelling and screaming there was a gentleman walking out of the house, tall thin guy with a red bandana around his face," Barkhouse said, adding that the man had a gun in his hand.
From her upstairs window, Barkhouse saw the man drive off in a gray or silver car. Her father got the license plate and gave it to police.
No arrests have been made.
Barkhouse said there have been problems at the house before.
No further information is currently available.