BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics season ended a little over a month ago, but Jayson Tatum is already set to hit the hardwood again. The Celtics star has arrived in Las Vegas for training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tatum and other members of the USA Men’s National Team arrived in Vegas on Monday, the NBA shared on Twitter. Fittingly, a photo of Tatum’s arrival was shared along with a photo of Kevin Durant, whose Nets eliminated the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Members of the #USABMNT have arrived for training camp is Las Vegas! 🇺🇸🏀 pic.twitter.com/h1ogm2CNGX — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2021

At least Celtics fans will get to see their rising superstar in action this summer, after the 23-year-old enjoyed the best season of his NBA career in 2021. Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and was an All-Star for the second time in his career. He scored at least 50 points on four different occasions during the regular season and playoffs, but somehow was left off an All-NBA team when they were announced last month.

This will be Tatum’s second run with Team USA, after he played in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2019. He played in just two games that year because of an ankle injury, averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in first-round wins over the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Tatum and Team USA will play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, taking on France in the preliminary round.