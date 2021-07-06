BOSTON (CBS) — The Providence Bruins need a new head coach. Jay Leach is leaving the Bruins organization for an NHL gig, joining Dave Hakstol’s new staff in Seattle.
The 41-year-old Leach had manned the bench for the Baby B’s for the last four seasons, posting an impressive 136-77-16 record since taking over. He attended Providence College and played for both the Providence and Boston Bruins during his career, while also spending time with the Lightning, Devils, Canadians and Sharks organizations after being drafted by the Coyotes in 1998. He spent most of his 12-year career in the AHL, playing in 499 games at that level.READ MORE: Jay Pandolfo Leaves Bruins Coaching Staff To Join Boston University
Leach’s hiring in Seattle was officially announced Tuesday, with the Bruins wishing the coach good luck on Twitter shortly after his departure became official.
MORE NEWS: David Pastrnak Announces Heartbreaking Death Of Infant Son
Thanks for everything and good luck in Seattle, Jay! pic.twitter.com/HUITuwjpSzREAD MORE: Maine Mariners Announces ECHL Affiliation With Boston Bruins
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 6, 2021
Leach was a candidate to join Bruce Cassidy’s bench crew in Boston after Jay Pandolfo left for Boston University last week, but he’s joining the expansion Kraken instead. Providence will now have to find a new head coach, with assistants Ryan Mougenel and Trent Whitfield both options if the organization goes with in-house candidates.