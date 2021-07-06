SEABROOK (CBS) — A crash on I-95 near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border caused a massive traffic jam Tuesday afternoon. It happened in Seabrook on the southbound side of the highway.
SkyEye footage showed a car flipped over in the woods, and another damaged one the road. There was also a long line of stopped traffic as the crash temporarily caused a full road closure.
It's not yet known if anyone was hurt.
New Hampshire transportation officials are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.