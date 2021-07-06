BOSTON (CBS) – The “Vax Express” kicks off its second tour across Massachusetts on Wednesday, in hopes of getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
The rolling vaccination clinic on board a Commuter Rail train will offer both the Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.READ MORE: 'Rise Of The Moors' Suspects In Standoff That Shut Down I-95 In Wakefield Due In Court
Anyone 12 or older is eligible for a free vaccine.
The Vax Express will make the following stops along the MBTA Commuter Rail network:
July 7: Mattapan and Boston
Blue Hill Ave. Station on the Fairmount line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Station, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
July 8: Worcester
Worcester’s Union Station on the Worcester line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.READ MORE: Crash On I-95 South At New Hampshire Border Causes Massive Traffic Backup
July 9: Lowell and Boston
Lowell Station on the Lowell line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
North Station, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
July 10: Lawrence
Lawrence Station on the Haverhill line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 11: Fitchburg
Fitchburg Station on the Fitchburg line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.MORE NEWS: Family Members Rescue And Resuscitate 2-Year-Old Who Fell Into Tewksbury Pool
For more information visit: www.cic-health.com/vaxexpress