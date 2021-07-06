BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 269 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The numbers cover multiple days, because of the Fourth of July, no COVID-19 reports have been released since July 2.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 664,246. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,640.READ MORE: Woman Arrested At Worcester McDonald's Drive-Thru After Police Chase; Allegedly Dragged Officer With Stolen Truck
There were 65,702 total new tests reported.READ MORE: 'It's Overwhelming': Neighbors Rally Around Boy Battling Cancer After Sunflower Stolen
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.MORE NEWS: ‘Vax Express’ Commuter Rail Train Bringing Shots To Worcester, Lowell And Fitchburg
There are 81 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 26 patients currently in intensive care.