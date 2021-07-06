WEATHER ALERT:Storms Could Bring Torrential Rain, Strong Winds
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 269 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The numbers cover multiple days, because of the Fourth of July, no COVID-19 reports have been released since July 2.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 664,246. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,640.

There were 65,702 total new tests reported.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.

There are 81 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 26 patients currently in intensive care.

