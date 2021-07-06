BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan is no longer a member of the Cannons Lacrosse Club. The former Patriots receiver turned pro lacrosse player was traded on Tuesday, and will now play for the Whipsnakes.
Hogan retired from football after a nine-year NFL career, but his playing days were not over. He declared for the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft, and signed with the Cannons after going undrafted.
The 32-year-old, who won a pair of Super Bowl rings during his three seasons with the Patriots, played college lacrosse at Penn State.
Roster Update: Cannons LC have traded Chris Hogan to Whipsnakes LC in exchange for FO, Kevin Reisman.
— Cannons Lacrosse Club (@PLLCannons) July 6, 2021
Hogan played in just one game for the Cannons, which fittingly came against the Whipsnakes. The Whipsnakes are currently 4-1 and atop the PLL standings, while the Cannons sit at the bottom at just 1-4.