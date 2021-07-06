WEATHER ALERT:Storms Could Bring Torrential Rain, Strong Winds Tuesday Afternoon
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:cannons, Chris Hogan, pll, premier lacrosse league, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan is no longer a member of the Cannons Lacrosse Club. The former Patriots receiver turned pro lacrosse player was traded on Tuesday, and will now play for the Whipsnakes.

Hogan retired from football after a nine-year NFL career, but his playing days were not over. He declared for the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft, and signed with the Cannons after going undrafted.

The 32-year-old, who won a pair of Super Bowl rings during his three seasons with the Patriots, played college lacrosse at Penn State.

Hogan played in just one game for the Cannons, which fittingly came against the Whipsnakes. The Whipsnakes are currently 4-1 and atop the PLL standings, while the Cannons sit at the bottom at just 1-4.