BOSTON (CBS) — The water quality at local beaches is improving. The annual report from Save The Harbor/Save The Bay gave overall water quality at Boston-area beaches a score of 93%, up 89% from the year before.
Five beaches scored a perfect 100: Carson Beach, City Point and Pleasure Bay in South Boston, as well as Revere and Winthrop Beach. At the bottom of the list was King’s Beach in Lynn and Swampscott with a score of 70%.
The safety scores represent the percent of water samples that comply with the state single sample limit for bacteria.
“While we are delighted with the progress that we have made on most of the region’s public beaches, we are disappointed to report that Tenean Beach in Dorchester and King’s Beach in Lynn and Swampscott were still unsafe for swimming more than one out of every five days in 2020,” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Executive Director Chris Mancini in a statement. “We are particularly concerned about the situation at King’s Beach, where filthy, bacteria laden discharges from both Lynn and Swampscott at Stacey Brook continue to threaten public health.”