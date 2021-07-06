Popovich Has A Lot Of Great Things To Say About Jayson Tatum's Evolution As A Two-Way PlayerGregg Popovich is getting another close look at Jayson Tatum as they prepare of the Tokyo Olympics, and the head coach is enamored by the young star's development as a two-way threat.

Revolution-Toronto FC Match PreviewThe Revolution return home to Gillette Stadium for a mid-week tilt with Toronto FC on Wednesday. The two clubs couldn't be more different at this juncture of the season.

Tom Brady Roasted With Belichick Zinger, Then Beaten In 'The Match' By Rodgers And DeChambeauTrash talk was flying well before The Match got underway. On the course, it was Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau who got the last laugh.

Shohei Ohtani Hits And Pitches Angels Past Red SoxShohei Ohtani drove in a run and pitched seven innings as the Angels beat the Red Sox.

Baseball Report: Cubs' Losing Streak ContinuesThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Cubs' losing streak, Shohei Ohtani's 31 HRs, and the All-Star Game rosters for next Tuesday.