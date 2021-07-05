NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Two people were killed in a car crash on Route 140 in New Bedford Sunday evening. Massachusetts State Police said it happened near the 6.2-mile marker around 7:45 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Mercury Milan, that was headed northbound, drove off the road, hit a guardrail, went into the median, and hit a tree. The 38-year-old man driving and the 35-year-old woman in the car were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims are from Newport News, Virginia.
State Police said it’s unclear why the car left the roadway but speed is believed to be a contributor to the crash. No other cars were involved.
The left lane of the highway was closed for three hours while crews responded.
State Police are still investigating.