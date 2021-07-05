BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have the best record in the American League, and they’ll be well represented at this year’s All-Star Game as a result.
In addition to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, who were voted as starters for the American League team, the team added three more additions on Sunday.READ MORE: Man Shot, Run Over By Car In Roxbury; 3 Others Hurt In Separate Boston Shootings
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was added to the roster as a reserve, while closer Matt Barnes and starter Nathan Eovaldi were added to the pitching staff.
The rest of the AL roster is absolutely stacked. pic.twitter.com/VDQDHpTtIkREAD MORE: At Least 5 Brockton Fires Blamed On July 4th Fireworks
— MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2021
After clipping the Oakland Athletics, 1-0 on Sunday, the Red Sox are now 53-32 on the year.MORE NEWS: Teen Lifeguard Stabbed After Group Asked To Stop Smoking And Drinking At Worcester Pond
The All-Star Game is slated for July 13 at Coors Field.