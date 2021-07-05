CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have the best record in the American League, and they’ll be well represented at this year’s All-Star Game as a result.

In addition to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, who were voted as starters for the American League team, the team added three more additions on Sunday.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was added to the roster as a reserve, while closer Matt Barnes and starter Nathan Eovaldi were added to the pitching staff.

After clipping the Oakland Athletics, 1-0 on Sunday, the Red Sox are now 53-32 on the year.

The All-Star Game is slated for July 13 at Coors Field.

