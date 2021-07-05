With Trevor Lawrence Signing Contract With Jaguars, Perhaps Mac Jones Won't Be Far Behind With PatriotsTrevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Perhaps that will get the ball moving for other first-round QBs who have yet to sign their deals, a group that includes Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Does Anybody Want To Talk About Josh Taylor?Josh Taylor may not be a marquee name. But he's on a historic type of run for the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran: It 'Sucks' To Miss Out On Olympics, But 'I Totally Understood 100 Percent'By any measure, Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran was qualified to earn a spot on the Team USA roster for the upcoming Olympics. The problem for Duran is that he may be playing too well.

Red Sox Matt Barnes, J.D. Martinez, Nate Eovaldi Named To American League All-Star TeamThe Red Sox will be well-represented at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Nick Pivetta Strikes Out 10, Pitches Red Sox Past A's 1-0The Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday.