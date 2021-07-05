BOSTON (CBS) — A Republican candidate has officially thrown their hat into the 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial race.
Former state representative Geoff Diehl announced his candidacy for governor of Massachusetts on Sunday through his website.
Diehl, who is from Whitman, represented and served the 7th Plymouth District on Beacon Hill from January 2011 through January 2019. He was able to upset incumbent Allen McCarthy for that spot in the 2010 election.
The 52-year-old ran for the Senate in 2018 but fell to Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren in the November general election.
Diehl served as co-chair for former President Donald Trump's Massachusetts 2016 presidential campaign.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who is a Republican, has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.