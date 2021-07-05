Jarren Duran: It 'Sucks' To Miss Out On Olympics, But 'I Totally Understood 100 Percent'By any measure, Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran was qualified to earn a spot on the Team USA roster for the upcoming Olympics. The problem for Duran is that he may be playing too well.

Red Sox Matt Barnes, J.D. Martinez, Nate Eovaldi Named To American League All-Star TeamThe Red Sox will be well-represented at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Nick Pivetta Strikes Out 10, Pitches Red Sox Past A's 1-0The Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday.

Kemp's Sacrifice Fly Lifts A's Over Red Sox 7-6 In 12Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Saturday to snap their eight-game winning streak.

Revolution and Columbus Crew Play To 2-2 Draw In OhioThe New England Revolution played to a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew in the first ever game at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.