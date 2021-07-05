BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Sylvia writes, “I’m concerned about the heart side effects young kids are having with the COVID vaccine. I have a 12-year-old son. Not sure what to do at this time.”

There have been rare reports of heart inflammation after vaccination with one of the mRNA vaccines, namely Pfizer or Moderna, mostly in males 16 years and older. This condition tends to respond well to treatment. Given how rare this potential side effect is and the much greater risk of complications from COVID-19, even in young people, the CDC still recommends COVID vaccines for everyone 12 and older.

Donna asks writes on Facebook, “I have autoimmune hepatitis and am on Imuran. I had the J&J vaccine. How protected am I?”

Imuran is a drug that is used to suppress the immune system in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, after organ transplant, or in your case autoimmune hepatitis. It’s still unclear how well people who are on Imuran and other immunosuppressants respond to the COVID vaccines. It may be advised that some people on these drugs get a booster shot for added protection but before doing so, contact your personal physician and continue to be cautious when out in public and around others, especially those who are not vaccinated.

Lynda writes, “I had kidney and bone cancer and take a chemo pill every day. I had the Pfizer shot and am wondering if I’m protected.”

A recent study found that 94% of patients with cancer develop a good immune response to the mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer) three to four weeks after receiving their second dose. People with blood-related cancers like multiple myeloma and leukemia were less likely to produce antibodies than people with solid organ tumors.

Sally asks on Facebook, “My friend and her husband are not getting the vaccine. Why are people still refusing to get it?”

For a number of reasons. First, there is a lot of misinformation being spread which scares people unnecessarily. For example, there is a rumor that the vaccines can cause fertility problems in women which is absolutely not true. But people still believe it. Some people are worried about the side effects. Some people are too young to get the vaccine. Some aren’t getting the shots because they’re relying on the vaccination of most of the people around them so they feel like they’re already protected. But with this highly contagious delta variant on the mover, unvaccinated people are at real risk of getting infected and getting really sick from it.

Pablo writes on Facebook, “What will happen if you take four shots of the COVID vaccine within a month?”

It is not necessary to get more than one dose of the J&J vaccine or two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer at this time. Some people have accidentally been given more than the recommended number of doses and while they may develop more side effects like body aches and fatigue they tend to do okay. But please don’t get more shots than are recommended at this time.