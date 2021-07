Red Sox Matt Barnes, J.D. Martinez, Nate Eovaldi Named To American League All-Star TeamThe Red Sox will be well-represented at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Nick Pivetta Strikes Out 10, Pitches Red Sox Past A's 1-0The Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday.

Kemp's Sacrifice Fly Lifts A's Over Red Sox 7-6 In 12Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Saturday to snap their eight-game winning streak.

Revolution and Columbus Crew Play To 2-2 Draw In OhioThe New England Revolution played to a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew in the first ever game at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.

Kiké Hernández Helps Red Sox Beat A's 3-2 In 10 With Bat, GloveThe Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.