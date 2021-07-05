CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed and three others injured in separate incidents on a violent night in Boston.

The final call of the evening came around 3:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Seaver and Humboldt Streets.

Boston Police said a person was shot then hit by a car. The victim was pinned underneath the vehicle and did not survive.

The night of violence began just after midnight when a person walked into Boston Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Just before 2 a.m., a person was shot on Hollander Street.

About five minutes later on Harold Street, another person was shot.

Those three victims are expected to survive.

Boston Police said it is too early to tell if the four shootings are connected.

