BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators said Sunday additional charges are possible against 11 men who were arrested Saturday after an armed standoff with Massachusetts State Police that shut down Interstate 95 in Wakefield for several hours.
The men referred to themselves as a militia and claimed to be part of a group called “The Rise of The Moors – The Moorish American Arms.”
As of Sunday, the eight men who have been identified are:
- 29-year-old Jahmal Tavon Sanders Latimer (also known as Jahmal Talib Abdullay Bey) of Providence, R.I.
- 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Bronx, N.Y.
- 23-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez (also known as Will Musa) of Bronx, N.Y.
- 27-year-old Alban El Curraugh of Bronx, N.Y.
- 29-year-old Aaron Lamont Johnson (also known as Tarrif Sharif Bey) of Detroit, Michigan
- 40-year-old Quinn Cumberlander of Pawtucket, R.I.
- 34-year-old Lamar Dow of Bronx, N.Y.
- 29-year-old Conrad Pierre of Baldwin, N.Y.
One of the suspects is 17 years old and two others refused to identify themselves.
Each of the 11 suspects is charged with:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm, eight counts;
- Unlawful possession of ammunition;
- Use of body armor in commission of a crime;
- Possession of a high capacity magazine;
- Improper storage of firearms in a vehicle; and
- Conspiracy to commit a crime.
Hernandez, Johnson, Dow and the juvenile are charged with furnishing a false name to police.
In a joint statement, State Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said additional charges are possible following the expected search of the defendants’ two vehicles.
So far, police recovered eight weapons – three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, and a short barrel rifle.
The 17-year-old will be released to parental custody. The other 10 suspects are expected to remain held at Billerica House of Corrections on $100,000 cash bail. They are set to be arraigned next week in Malden District Court.