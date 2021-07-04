BOSTON (CBS) — Miles Kaufman, an MBA candidate at Southern Methodist University, has a resume that includes three tours in Afghanistan. But he knows he will more than that as he transitions off of the battlefield and into the civilian job market.

“I think it’s difficult as a veteran to translate all the applicable skills that we do have into terms that are easily understood by some of these hiring managers,” Kaufmann said.

He enlisted the help of American Corporate Partners, a national non-profit organization that pairs veterans with corporate mentoring, networking and career advice. Mentors from more than 100 companies have helped more than 20,000 vets so far.

Founder Sid Goodfriend says the average age of vets they help is 38, and those who do not have a college degree face a bigger hurdle.

“You can’t even get an interview at most companies without a four-year degree,” Goodfriend said. “It would be wonderful if companies would consider military experience in some cases, if the skills are there, in lieu of a 4-year degree.”

As the U.S. drawdown in Afghanistan continues, ACP says it expects overall 200,000 veterans will transition out of the military over the next 12 months. The organization also provides the same services to active-duty spouses, who often have the added difficulty of moving frequently.