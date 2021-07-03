BOSTON (CBS) — Weekend service is back across all MBTA commuter rail lines.
As of Saturday, rail service has returned to the Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston, Lowell, and Needham lines for Saturdays and Sundays.
New weekend schedules are now available to all lines, and riders can view them at mbta.com/commuterrail.
Weekend trains were cut back on most lines in January amid low pandemic ridership levels.
The T and its partner Keolis now say that more than half of their pre-pandemic riders have come back.
"Ridership on weekends has recovered with more than 50% of pre-pandemic ridership returning to Commuter Rail routes that have maintained weekend service," the T wrote in a statement.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are still required for all MBTA riders and for anyone in an MBTA station.