BOSTON (CBS) — Rain or shine, the show must go on.

Performers and spectators alike braved the elements on this Fourth of July weekend, enjoying the music underneath their umbrellas at Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

“It’s not San Diego, it’s Boston. We’re dealing with rain today!” said George Comeau, Downtown Boston Marketing Director.

The rain is a welcome change for one after the brutally hot stretch of days earlier in the week.

“It’s not too bad. We’re all from around here, so we’re used to New England weather. It’s better than being 95 degrees like it’s been the past couple of days,” said Nick Johnson of the Middlesex County Volunteer Fifes and Drums.

The weather did put a damper on Boston’s Harborfest events this weekend.

Comeau, who is one of the organizers, says despite the weather, people still want to celebrate this country’s independence.

“July Fourth is amazing and this is where it all happened. And there’s authenticity to having your festivities here in Boston. So people have showed up. We’ve had some really great crowds today, despite the rain, and people are really excited,” he said.

And what would Fourth of July be without fireworks?

“Fireworks are the hallmark, as you know. We’re not having fireworks over the Charles this year, however Boston is blessed to have two fireworks shows. We have a fireworks show tonight at 9:15 over Boston Harbor, and then there’s one tomorrow night at 10:30 over Boston Common. So there’s two chances to get it right,” said Comeau.

The organizers say the only way they’d cancel the fireworks display on Saturday is if there’s lightening or low fog.