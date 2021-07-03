BOSTON (CBS) — It was a spectacular view along the Boston Harbor, even if the weather wasn’t the best.

Dozens of people braved the elements, venturing out of their rain jackets and umbrellas to catch a glimpse of the fireworks display that illuminated the water.

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy how everybody is out in the rain watching the fireworks because I’ve never seen fireworks in the rain before,” said Sebastian Alvarez, who was visiting from Vermont.

The weekend got off to a soggy note. The rain forced Boston Harborfest organizers to postpone a few of their outdoor events, limiting the show to just the traditional fifes and drums.

“It’s not too bad. We’re all from around here, so we’re used to New England weather. It’s better than being 95 degrees like it’s been the past couple of days,” said Nick Johnson of the Middlesex County Volunteer Fifes and Drums.

After being couped up for much of 2020, not even the rain could keep people indoors.

“July Fourth is amazing and this is where it all happened. And there’s authenticity to having your festivities here in Boston. So people have showed up. We’ve had some really great crowds today, despite the rain, and people are really excited,” said George Comeau, Downtown Boston Marketing Director.

After a rain, dreary day, the Alvarez family says there’s no better way to turn the night around than with some fireworks.

“I’m kind of disappointed in the rain, but then again, it’s Fourth of July and anything can happen,” said Sebastian.

WBZ-TV meteorologists say the weather is supposed to be a little better Sunday, just in time for Round two of the fireworks.