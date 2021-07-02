HINGHAM (CBS) – The lost and found at the Hingham Police Department has two very expensive additions.
Police tweeted a photo Friday of a wedding and engagement ring that were found in Worlds End Reservation on April 3.
Officers said they were turned in to them this week, but they have not found the owner.
— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 2, 2021
One ring has initials and a date engraved on it.
Anyone with information about the rings is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Philip Emmott at emmottp@hpd.org.