BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands signed up for their shot at $1 million cash prizes or $300,000 scholarships on day one of the Massachusetts “VaxMillions” lottery.
There were 681,660 people 18 and older who registered for the chance to win one of five $1 million prizes. Another 44,482 between 12 and 17 signed up for a potential scholarship grant of $300,00.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Stabbing Teen In Hopkinton
In total, there were 726,142 signups.
Eligible residents must have been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, unless they are a veteran who was vaccinated at a VA hospital elsewhere.
Registration for the VaxMillions vaccine lottery opened Thursday.READ MORE: 'Boston's Jewish Community Is Angry, Living In Fear': ADL Calls For Hate Crime Investigation After Rabbi Stabbed
The website has two forms – one for those 18 and older and another for those between the ages of 12 and 17. You need your name, birth date, address and contact information to enter.
The deadline to register to qualify for all five drawings is July 22. Drawings will be held on five Mondays – July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16 and August 23. Winners will be announced three days after each drawing.
To register, visit VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.
Massachusetts residents who don’t have Internet or need assistance, can call 211 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registration for each Monday drawing closes the prior Thursday.MORE NEWS: Retired State Trooper Dave Green, Killed In Winthrop Rampage, To Be Laid To Rest Friday
Nearly 4.2 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated.