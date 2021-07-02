Patriots Share Troy Brown Highlights On Franchise Legend's 50th BirthdayBrace yourselves, Patriots fans, because you're about to feel old. Troy Brown turned 50 on Friday.

Rob Ninkovich Says Patriots Offense 'Better Suited' For Mac Jones, Not Cam NewtonRob Ninkovich insists that his opinion does not come from a place of hate. But the former Patriots linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champ believes the Patriots are built more for Mac Jones than Cam Newton.

Report: Stephon Gilmore Doesn't Expect Patriots To Trade HimThe veteran cornerback doesn't believe the Patriots will trade him away to another team.

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Voted In As All-Star Starters For American LeagueThe left side of the American League All-Star infield will be all Red Sox.

NFL Decides To Have No Written Report On Investigation Into Washington Football Team Sexual Harassment, Workplace EnvironmentThe NFL made a big statement but offered no details and held nobody accountable for a toxic and threatening workplace in Washington.