BOSTON (CBS) — The Anti-Defamation League of New England is calling for a hate crime investigation into the stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, saying there are indicators of antisemitism in the attack outside a Jewish school in Brighton Thursday afternoon.
See our statement below as facts emerge from yesterday’s tragic stabbing of a Brighton rabbi. We continue to call for answers and accountability to address the fear and anger in the Boston Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/wnBw5BTqFn
— ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) July 2, 2021
“Facts emerging from the stabbing of a Rabbi in Brighton, MA yesterday include multiple indicators pointing towards antisemitism,” ADL New England regional director Robert Trestan said in a statement. “We call on the Boston Police Department Civil Rights Unit to investigate yesterday’s violent attack as a hate crime. Boston’s Jewish community is angry, living in fear and needs answers, accountability and security.”
Boston Police were called to Shaloh House on Chestnut Hill Avenue around 1 p.m. after Noginski was attacked by a man outside. Noginski was rushed to Boston Medical Center with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. He was released overnight.
Police arrested 24-year-old Khaled Awad in connection to the stabbing. WBZ-TV I-Team sources said he was armed with a gun and a knife.
“The attacker came to him and pointed a gun at him, and said, ‘Open your car.’ [Rabbi Noginski] gave him the key and said, ‘Here’s the key’. And he said ‘No, you open the car.’” said Dan Rodkin, Executive Director of the Shaloh House.
Police said they are still investigating the motive behind the attack.
Security will be increased at Shaloh House throughout the remainder of the summer, Rodkin added.
“A Jewish saying says, ‘A little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness. Good has much more power than evil,’“ Rodkin said.