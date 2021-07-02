Red Sox' Triston Casas, Jack Lopez Will Play For USA In Olympics

Jay Pandolfo Leaves Bruins Coaching Staff To Join Boston UniversityBruce Cassidy is in the market for a new assistant coach.

Patriots Share Troy Brown Highlights On Franchise Legend's 50th BirthdayBrace yourselves, Patriots fans, because you're about to feel old. Troy Brown turned 50 on Friday.

Rob Ninkovich Says Patriots Offense 'Better Suited' For Mac Jones, Not Cam NewtonRob Ninkovich insists that his opinion does not come from a place of hate. But the former Patriots linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champ believes the Patriots are built more for Mac Jones than Cam Newton.

Report: Stephon Gilmore Doesn't Expect Patriots To Trade HimThe veteran cornerback doesn't believe the Patriots will trade him away to another team.