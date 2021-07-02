HOPKINTON (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing another 14-year-old boy in Hopkinton.
Police were called to the Windsor Apartment complex on Constitution Court just before 2 p.m. Thursday. They found a wounded boy and rushed him to a hospital. In a statement Friday, police said his injuries “are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.”READ MORE: 'Boston's Jewish Community Is Angry, Living In Fear': ADL Calls For Hate Crime Investigation After Rabbi Stabbed
A 14-year-old boy turned himself in Thursday night. He was booked and allowed to leave with his parents overnight. The boy, who has not been identified because of his age, will be arraigned in Framingham Juvenile Court Friday.
No details about the incident were released.READ MORE: Retired State Trooper Dave Green, Killed In Winthrop Rampage, To Be Laid To Rest Friday
Hopkinton Police said the boys knew each other and that there is “no perceived threat to the public.”
The apartment complex is the same one where 16-year-old Mikalya Miller lived.MORE NEWS: Over 700,000 Sign Up For $1 Million Prizes, Scholarships On First Day Of Massachusetts 'VaxMillions' Registration
Miller, a sophomore at Hopkinton High School, was found dead April 18, hanging from a tree along a trail off West Main Street which runs back to the Windsor Apartments. Her death was ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner, but her mother has accused police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office of not properly investigating the death. That investigation is still open.