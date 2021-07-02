NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — New Bedford Police are investigating an explosive device found on the porch of a home.
Police say the device was discovered near the front door of a house on Mosher Street. X-Ray imaging confirmed it was an improvised, explosive device.
the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called in, as was the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team out of Newport, Rhode Island. The area was evacuated.
The bomb was destroyed by a controlled detonation.
Police are trying to determine where it came from and are looking to the public for help. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip at (508) 991-6300 Ext. 1.