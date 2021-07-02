BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White is claiming gender and race discrimination in his termination.
White was relieved of his job following an investigation into domestic violence allegations against him by his ex-wife from the 1990s.
New filings from White in court claim that the city and Acting Mayor Kim Janey discriminated against White by saying he was improperly vetted, despite his vetting being the same as those of former, mostly white, police commissioners.
"He is a Black man, falsely accused of crimes, not given a fair trial or hearing, and then convicted, or terminated which is the equivalent here. This reflects an ugly pattern in our country. The investigation was biased," said Nick Carter, White's attorney .
In a statement, Mayor Janey says she is “focused on the leading the city and police department forwards and has no comment on pending litigation.”