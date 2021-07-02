WINTHROP (CBS) – Family and friends will pay their final respects Friday to retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green, who was killed in last weekend’s violent rampage in Winthrop.
Green and Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, who were both Black, were shot and killed June 26 by Nathan Allen, according to investigators. They say Allen may have been an anti-Semitic white supremacist. He was shot and killed by Winthrop Police.
Visiting hours for Green will be held Friday at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home on Winthrop Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The burial will follow at Winthrop Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Dave Green was born and raised in Winthrop. He was 68 years old.
Green became a Metropolitan District Commission Police Officer in 1980, joining the Massachusetts State Police 12 years later when the MDC Police and State Police merged. He retired in 2016.
Prior to becoming a police officer, Green served in the military.
Investigators believe he heard the sound of the truck crash at the beginning of the rampage Saturday afternoon, and came outside to see if he could help. That’s when he was shot and killed.
Cooper’s family told WBZ-TV her services will be held early next week.