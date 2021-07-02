CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Crompton Park, Worcester News

WORCESTER (CBS) — Crompton Park Pool in Worcester will be shut down until next week.

According to the City of Worcester, vandals threw glass bottles into the pool, creating a danger for swimmers. The pool will now be closed through next Tuesday. It will reopen on Wednesday, July 7.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the pool will be drained, cleaned, refilled and balanced,” said the City of Worcester on its Twitter account. “The City of Worcester has zero tolerance for vandalism and the destruction or defacement of public property, both of which carry fines.”

The city also says someone torched signs in and around Crompton Park.

