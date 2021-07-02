WORCESTER (CBS) — Crompton Park Pool in Worcester will be shut down until next week.
According to the City of Worcester, vandals threw glass bottles into the pool, creating a danger for swimmers. The pool will now be closed through next Tuesday. It will reopen on Wednesday, July 7.
(1) Due to an increase of vandalism in and around Crompton Park Pool, @WorcesterDPW has announced the closure of the pool effective immediately through Tue, July 6, reopening on Wed, July 7. Out of an abundance of caution, the pool will be drained, cleaned, refilled and balanced
— City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) July 2, 2021
“Out of an abundance of caution, the pool will be drained, cleaned, refilled and balanced,” said the City of Worcester on its Twitter account. “The City of Worcester has zero tolerance for vandalism and the destruction or defacement of public property, both of which carry fines.”
The city also says someone torched signs in and around Crompton Park.