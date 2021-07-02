BROCKTON (CBS) — Police cruisers in Brockton are now stocked with new equipment in an effort to save lives. Life preservers and rope were put in more than 40 squad cars on Friday.
The equipment is ready to go in time for July 4th weekend, the department noted.
"There may be times when our officers are first on the scene," Police Chief Manny Gomes said in a statement. "And every second counts. Supplying vehicles with life preservers is one more tool that could help them succeed."
Free swimming lessons are also being offered by the city for those ages 13 to 20. Anyone who is interested should call the Manning Pool for more information at 508-588-2562.
There has been a string of drownings in Massachusetts.