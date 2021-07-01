PLUM ISLAND (CBS) — A whale and swimmer had a close encounter off Plum Island Thursday morning. Luckily, no one ended up in a whale’s mouth this time.
Ann-Margret McDade filmed what she believed to be a right whale feeding next to a swimmer. There are fewer than 400 of the endangered whales left in the ocean.
The swimmer continues to cruise on by as the whale briefly surfaces for air.
Watch the encounter in the video player above.
Last month, a lobster diver said he was nearly swallowed whole by a whale off Cape Cod.