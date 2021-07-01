TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A New Hampshire man was arrested early Thursday morning in Tewksbury after he was caught on camera backing a stolen car into a police cruiser and taking off.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Tewksbury Police say an officer approached an SUV in the area of Andover Street near I-495 because it was the only car in an empty parking lot.READ MORE: Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Swimmer Off Castle Island Found
20-year-old Edwin Figueroa Jr., who was behind the wheel of the SUV, then punched it in reverse and struck the officer’s cruiser, which had a K-9 inside.
Figueroa then fled the scene.READ MORE: White Supremacy Stickers Found On Cars Attending Black & Brown Owned Business Market In Haverhill
He was located a short time later walking on Andover Street and was arrested. Police later discovered 12 grams of crack cocaine in the car Figueroa was driving and learned the SUV was stolen.
He is now facing several charges, including drug possession and operating a stolen vehicle.MORE NEWS: Six Flags New England Set To Reopen Friday After Storm Cleanup
Neither the officer or the police dog were hurt.