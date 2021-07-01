BEVERLY (CBS) – Massachusetts emergency crews from Beverly left the state to help relieve rescuers who are searching the rubble after a condo building came crashing down in Surfside, Florida last week.
Three members of the Massachusetts Search and Rescue Team are now in Florida helping with rescue efforts.
“They are currently all engaged in the current recovery efforts. FEMA is making sure we have enough assets in the field down there, in case they need to do a dual thing, which is actually a collapse rescue and a water rescue,” said Mark Foster, Task Force Manager for Search and Rescue.
Search efforts were suspended on Thursday over concerns about the stability of the standing part of the building.
President Biden met with families and rescue works off site because fo those stability concerns. As of Thursday, the death toll stands at 18, with 145 people still accounted for.
The concern is that tropical storm Elsa would hit Southern Florida causing more problems for rescuers.
Mass search and rescue says it is prepared to send down more help if called upon.