BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts households saw smaller stimulus checks in the third round of direct COVID relief payments than just about everyone else in the country, according to new data from the Internal Revenue Status. The most recent round of stimulus offered $1,400 to people making less than $75,000 a year.
The average Bay State household collected $2,215 in payments. That’s over $500 less than the leading state, Utah, where the average household earned a $2,784 windfall.
Only Washington, D.C. households saw less, at an average of $1,965.
Why Utah and Midwestern families are getting the biggest stimulus checks https://t.co/mp36IeRLvS
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2021
One reason for the smaller checks in Massachusetts and New England as a whole is that family size is smaller compared to other parts of the country. Incomes are also higher: Massachusetts’ average household income is over $81,000 compared to Utah’s $71,000.
Click here to see a map of every state’s average household stimulus check, via CBS News.