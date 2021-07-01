AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England says it is ready to reopen after a storm shut down the park earlier this week. Not all of the park will be ready to go, but they could not afford to stay closed much longer.
Fourth of July weekend is usually a bonanza for Six Flags. Now, after losing all of 2020 to the COVID pandemic, crews are in a race with time to get everything back up and running.
The park was closed Wednesday and Thursday due to flooding and downed trees. The damage happened during a violent thunderstorm.
Several trees crashed onto some of the attractions.
"We had over a dozen trees fall down here at Six Flags," said Jennifer McGrath of Six Flags. "We have a big team, over 3,000 people, so it's very easy to rally the team that we need. Fireball we anticipate not opening tomorrow, but we have more than 100 others to experience."
The park had just reopened in the middle of May after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.