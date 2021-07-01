BOSTON (CBS) – You can now sign up to win a million dollars or a college scholarship, if you live in Massachusetts and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Registration for the VaxMillions lottery opened Thursday.
The website has two forms – one for those 18 and older and another for those between the ages of 12 and 17.
You need your name, birth date, address and contact information to enter. The state will then verify your vaccination status.
There are five $1 million cash prizes up for grabs for those 18 and older. Those between ages 12 and 17 can enter for a shot at a $300,000 scholarship.
The deadline to register to qualify for all five drawings is July 22. Drawings will be held on five Mondays – July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16 and August 23. Winners will be announced three days after each drawing.
To register, visit VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.
Massachusetts residents who don’t have Internet or need assistance, can call 211 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registration for each Monday drawing closes the prior Thursday.
Nearly 4.2 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated.