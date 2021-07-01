Story originally published June 30, 2021
BOSTON (CBS) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening his first restaurant in Boston. “Ramsay’s Kitchen” will open in late 2021 inside the Mandarin Oriental in the Back Bay.
The 7,000 square-foot restaurant will be connected to Copley Place and the Prudential Center and include a bar, lounge, dining room, raw bar, private dining areas and a patio. The back bar will be designed to look like the Zakim bridge.
Ramsay is known for his insults on TV, but he only had praise for the city of Boston.
“I absolutely love the energy of Boston and consider it a premier dining destination in the country,” Ramsay said in a statement. “This will be my first ever Ramsay’s Kitchen and I couldn’t be more excited to open it inside the Mandarin Oriental, in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Back Bay neighborhood.”
I’m shipping up to #Boston soon with Ramsay's Kitchen ! I can’t wait to bring this new concept to New England and theBack Bay at @MO_Boston ! pic.twitter.com/DEotPg3vEJ
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 30, 2021
The restaurant will feature dishes from the United Kingdom, Ramsay signatures like Beef Wellington, and Boston-themed menu items like Lobster and Clam Bouillabaisse.
Ramsay’s restaurant is expected to create more than 160 jobs. Resumes can be emailed to jobs@grna.com