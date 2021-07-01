Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Voted In As All-Star Starters For American LeagueThe left side of the American League All-Star infield will be all Red Sox.

NFL Decides To Have No Written Report On Investigation Into Washington Football Team Sexual Harassment, Workplace EnvironmentThe NFL made a big statement but offered no details and held nobody accountable for a toxic and threatening workplace in Washington.

Red Sox Clobber Royals, Completing Four-Game Sweep To Build Largest AL East Lead Of SeasonKiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1 on Thursday.

Carles Gil Named MLS Player Of The Month For JuneCarles Gil has been named MLS Player of the Month, a rare feat for a Revolution player.

Willie McGinest Asks Patriots Fans If They Want '90s Blue ThrowbacksDoes Willie McGinest know something we don't ... or is he just having some fun for Throwback Thursday?