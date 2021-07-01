BOSTON (CBS) — Right before Independence Day, First Lady Jill Biden will be coming to New England.
Biden announced that she will be traveling to Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday.
She is making the trip as part of the Biden administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour, which celebrates the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.
Biden will first fly into Maine and will meet with Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree while visiting a local park. Later in the day, she will fly into Portsmouth to attend a neighborhood barbecue with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan.