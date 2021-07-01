BOSTON (CBS) — Divers are searching the area off Castle Island in South Boston for a person who was seen struggling in the water. It happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Pleasure Beach.
READ MORE: Massachusetts Offering Free Swim Classes After Recent Drownings
Boston Fire Divers are in the water at Castle Island , South Boston near the Sugar Bowl searching for a person in the water. pic.twitter.com/xDJPVNUee4READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 1, 2021
Massachusetts State Police said there was a report of two swimmers in the water needing to be rescued. One was located, but the other is still missing.
Witnesses told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields that the two swimmers were brothers who swam too far out and started screaming for help. Lifeguards used a paddle board to save one, but the other is still missing.
SkyEye footage showed a large emergency response at the scene.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Whale And Swimmer Cross Paths Off Plum Island
The State Police marine unit and air wing are assisting in the search, as is the Boston Fire Department’s dive team.