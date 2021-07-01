CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Divers are searching the area off Castle Island in South Boston for a person who was seen struggling in the water. It happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Pleasure Beach.

Massachusetts State Police said there was a report of two swimmers in the water needing to be rescued. One was located, but the other is still missing.

Witnesses told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields that the two swimmers were brothers who swam too far out and started screaming for help. Lifeguards used a paddle board to save one, but the other is still missing.

SkyEye footage showed a large emergency response at the scene.

A large emergency response for a report of a missing swimmer off Castle Island (WBZ-TV)

The State Police marine unit and air wing are assisting in the search, as is the Boston Fire Department’s dive team.

