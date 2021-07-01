BOSTON (CBS) — The body of a 19-year-old man from Boston who was seen struggling in the water off Castle Island in South Boston was recovered, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At around 1:30 p.m., a search began after two brothers swam out into the middle of the Pleasure Bay. Witnesses told WBZ-TV's Bill Shields that the brothers swam too far out and started screaming for help.
"The screams for help. And it was really loud because I was on the other side of the Bay," said witness Becka Akins.
Lifeguards used a paddle board to save one person, but the other person was still missing for several hours before his body was discovered.
"The body of the missing swimmer, a 19-year-old male from Boston, was recovered from the ocean at 7:25 p.m. through the combined efforts of Boston Fire, Boston Police, Quincy Police, and the Massachusetts State Police," said Dave Propocio, Director of Media Communications for State Police. "His name is not being released at this time."
The State Police marine unit and air wing assisted in the search, as did the Boston Fire Department’s dive team.