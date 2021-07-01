BOSTON (CBS) – Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team a rabbi was stabbed outside a Brighton synagogue Thursday afternoon.
Boston Police were called to Chestnut Hill Ave. around 1 p.m.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 76 New COVID Cases, 3 Additional Deaths
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.READ MORE: West Nile Virus Detected In Massachusetts Mosquito For 1st Time In 2021
I-Team sources said the suspect had a gun and a knife.
The rabbi, who is in his 50s, was stabbed multiple times and taken to Boston Medical Center, sources said.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Households Had Second-Smallest Stimulus Checks In Country, IRS Data Shows
Police are still investigating the motive in the attack.