BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday night was a soggy glimpse of what Fourth of July weekend could look like around Boston. People were running for cover and trying their best to stay dry underneath umbrellas.

“We’re just going day by day and watching the weather as it comes,” said tourist Aly Anderson.

It’s not an ideal start for the Anderson family, who is visiting Boston from Florida for the holiday.

“I’m definitely disappointed that there is some rain because it makes it harder to do some outdoor activities,” said Jasper Anderson.

The people at Boston Harbor City Cruises are still hoping to make a splash this Independence Day weekend despite the rain in the forecast.

“I think we’ll be busy nonetheless. Even if there’s a little bit of rain, that’s not going to prevent people from getting out because people love Fourth of July,” said Matthew Murphy of Boston Harbor City Cruises.

After the rain put a damper over the Memorial Day schedule, they’re excited to finally get Codzilla back out onto the water.

Good thing is, the ride come with a poncho.

“People are really excited about that because they love the splash boat, they love Codzilla. She goes really fast and you will definitely get wet, so even if it’s raining, even if it’s not raining – you’ll still get wet,” said Murphy.

Rain or shine, businesses and tourists alike are hoping for the best, packing an umbrella just in case.

“Crossing our fingers that we’ll get some sun for the Fourth, of course, for the nation’s anniversary,” said Aly Anderson.